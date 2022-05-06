Councillor Tony Rogers is set to begin his term of office as Chesterfield’s 381st Mayor, taking over the position as the borough’s civic head for the coming year.

Coun Rogers will be sworn in at Chesterfield Borough Council’s Annual Council Meeting on Wednesday, May 11.

On Saturday, May 14, Chesterfield residents are invited to come and celebrate the town’s new Mayor at the annual Civic Parade which will take place in the town centre.

Coun Tony Rogers will be Chesterfield’s 381st mayor and perform a range of ceremonial duties.

Coun Rogers said: “I am proud to be representing the residents of the borough of Chesterfield and would like to thank them for their continued support. I hope to meet as many residents as possible over the coming year.”

The Civic Parade is an opportunity to celebrate the new Mayor. The parade will leave from the Town Hall at 10.40am and will head through the town centre to the Crooked Spire, where there will be a service at 11.00am. At noon the parade will return to the Town Hall.

There will be several dignitaries from across Derbyshire in attendance at the parade, along with Freemen, Aldermen, and former Mayors of Chesterfield, and organisations such as the Chesterfield Sea and Royal Marine Cadets will be out in force.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the parade and church service, with seats being allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Originally from South-West England, Tony was born in 1938. After leaving school he worked as an agricultural merchant at South Devon Farmers Limited, where he trained to be a manager and sold farming goods.

At the age of 17, Tony was called up to serve in the British Army for two years. Upon return from his national service, he set up his own company, Tony Rogers Agricultural Ltd, selling animal feed. He then managed Hotel Kildare – his family’s business – in Kingsbridge, Devon for 15 years.

He married his wife Sharon in 1979 and together they moved to Chesterfield in 1990. Tony and Sharon now have eight grandchildren who they love to spend time with, and a rescue dog, Lottie, who came from Bulgaria to become part of the family.

Tony was elected as Liberal Democrat councillor for Moor Ward and has served the community through several terms of office for over 11 years. Tony has dedicated his time to being on the board of trustees and the chairman of Hope Springs recovery centre, which was a day centre for residents recovering from alcohol and drug addiction and the associated mental health issues.

Sharon Rogers will serve as Mayoress for this coming civic year. Sharon was born in Michigan in the USA before moving to Nottingham in the 1950s. She followed a career in nursing, specialising in paediatric nursing and children’s intensive care, eventually becoming a Senior Sister. At the age of 21, Sharon was the youngest doubly qualified sister in the UK.

In retirement she worked as Manager of the Hope Springs Recovery Centre where she also served as a Trustee until it closed in 2019. She is currently an active board member for The Volunteer Centre in Chesterfield.

Councillor Rogers and his wife replace Councillor Glenys Falconer and Councillor Keith Falconer, who served as mayor and consort for an extended term of office due to the pandemic from October 2020 until April 2022.

Councillor Mick Brady will serve as Deputy Mayor, and the Deputy Mayoress will be Councillor Suzie Perkins.