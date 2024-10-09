Councillors claim Derbyshire developers “cheating the system” over commitments to build affordable housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors claim Derbyshire developers are “cheating the system” by seeking to scrap commitments to build affordable housing due to lack of potential profits

An Amber Valley Borough Council meeting this week saw plans for two sites in Langley Mill and near Ripley feature developers looking to ditch previously agreed commitments to build affordable homes.

On both occasions the developers had already committed to build the affordable housing as part of their approved planning applications, dating back several years, with no work started on either site.

Both developers cited the rising cost of building materials and issues with construction labour, though councillors pointed out that house prices have been rising exponentially.

An aerial view of the proposed 93-home site near Langley Mill

In November 2021, the council approved plans for more than 60 homes between Asher Lane Business Park and Butterley Reservoir, near Ripley. Of these 62 homes, 30 per cent would be affordable housing – 18 homes.

At the time, Councillor John Walker had asked that the developer “not come back in a few months’ time” to say it cannot afford to build the 30 per cent affordable housing on the site because it “hasn’t made as much profit as we anticipated”.

However, the developer, UIM Properties Ltd, has applied to drop all Section 106 requirements, including the affordable housing, £573,717 for school expansions and £1,775.80 for open space improvements.

Bob Woollard, agent for the application, told the meeting that there are “significant remediation costs” on the brownfield site. He said there was still an opportunity for a “quality housing development” but that brownfield sites were not easy to reclaim.

The proposed development site north of Ripley.

Mr Woollard said: “As we know brownfield sites always present unique challenges. This is exactly the type of development that national policy encourages. This is an opportunity to improve the environment and we can’t stand up and protest about greenfield land being developed if this is refused.”

He said the council needed to demonstrate “sufficient flexibility” on the issue of the project’s financial viability.

Mr Woollard said the potential housebuilder could well propose to construct an all-affordable housing development, but officials said this could not be considered because it was not currently being proposed.

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, council leader, said the economic climate had changed since the plans were approved and he was “disappointed that by now they have not even started it”.

An artist's impression of the proposed development next to Butterley Reservoir

He said a decision on the issue should be deferred to allow further “negotiations” with the new Government supporting both brownfield land development and affordable housing.

Cllr Eva Long said: “I don’t believe the remaining Section 106 will make this a viable development.”

Cllr Fay Atkinson said: “The obligations were deemed necessary when this application was approved and I question if this would have been approved if they weren’t there.

“I think it is a bit of a loophole to say it is not viable and they need to put forward a scheme that is viable.”

The decision was deferred for further talks.

Meanwhile, plans for 93 homes were approved in June 2021 on land off Hall Road, Langley Mill which numerous councillors and residents claimed had an extensive history of undocumented contamination.

That approval, in the wake of a potential precedent on housing set for contaminated land, had included a promise for 27 affordable homes.

The following year, the developer, Derby-based firm Wheeldon Brothers Ltd, asked and was granted permission to reduce the number of affordable homes to 14, which was approved, due to viability issues.

It said it would need to make changes on a scheme set to generate £16.13 million in sales and with a need for a 20 per cent profit margin of £3.23 million.

When the scheme was originally approved, Mr Woollard, the agent for this application too at the time, said: “Quite frankly, remediation doesn’t happen without development.”

Now the developer has asked to further reduce the number of affordable homes on site down to eight properties due to continued viability issues.

Cllr Eileen Hamilton said the price of houses had risen “considerably” since the scheme’s approval and that building materials had only risen a comparably small amount, saying: “This is about improving the developer’s profit margin”.

She said: “Amber Valley has a need for affordable housing and Langley Mill has a stronger need for affordable housing.”

Cllr Emmas-Williams said: “Developers need to know that this council is keen on affordable housing and it is not letting developers off the hook. They should have offered 15 per cent affordable housing and to transfer them at zero cost to the council.”

He said a decision on the scheme should be deferred to secure benefits for the local community, which was agreed.

Cllr Atkinson said the planning system allowed developers to “duck out of their obligations”.

Cllr Steve Marshall-Clarke said he was concerned that existing houses were being converted into flats and bedsits (HMOs) but affordable housing was not being built.

Cllr Emmas-Williams said the loss in Section 106 from the site would total £3-4 million in lost contributions and claimed developers purposely get plans passed and then wait to develop them for several years and then apply to reduce their obligations “once they see they can deliver more profits”, saying it was “cheating the system”.

“I struggle to see how these issues have changed so much in that time”, he said.