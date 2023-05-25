A protest was held this week which saw Nigel Clough, Mansfield Town manager and son of legendary coach Brian Clough, join a four-mile march calling for the centre to remain open.

It faces being forced to close with spiralling energy costs leaving a projected deficit of £360,000 for the next financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now six Green Party councillors have called for an urgent meeting to try and determine the future of the leisure centre.

Green Party leader on Amber Valley Borough Council, Alison McDermott, has called for an urgent meeting over the potential closure of Belper Leisure Centre

In a press release, the Green Party said there were ‘complex’ issues surrounding the closure that included ‘new legislation which replaces European laws’, as wells as Sport England grants not becoming available until August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillors sought to propose that the council hold an urgent special meeting at the leisure centre to allow the public to speak though this wasn’t granted with Cllr Alison McDermott, Green leader, saying she was ‘not allowed to speak and raise these issues’.

Green Group leader Councillor Alison McDermott said: “The complexities of the issues – the energy cap being lifted in March, new post-Brexit legislation and Belper School being forced to academise – are all the result of the Conservative government’s political decisions.

“Unfortunately at last night’s meeting, this Labour council missed the opportunity to explain them to the residents of Amber Valley and reassure them that they’d look for solutions.”

As reported, Belper Leisure Centre is at “serious risk of closure” and blamed Amber Valley Borough Council for ‘refusing to help’ bridge the funding gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Valley Borough Council, however, has said they are ‘extremely sad’ to learn of the leisure centre’s ‘poor state of finances’ but that providing a one-off increase in funding wouldn’t necessarily prevent the same situation arising next year.