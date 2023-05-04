The electorate began voting from 7am, today, Thursday, May 4, and will continue to do so until the polls close at 10pm.

Many are hoping to influence outcomes affecting Derbyshire’s key local authorities including: Chesterfield Borough Council; Bolsover District Council; NE Derbyshire District Council; High Peak Borough Council; Amber Valley Borough Council; Erewash Borough Council; Derbyshire Dales District Council; and South Derbyshire District Council.

The outcome in Derbyshire and across the country and Northern Ireland may serve as a further barometer for public opinion for the main political parties prior to any General Election with Labour currently leading the Conservatives in the polls.

Councillors and candidates in today’s Local Elections at councils across Derbyshire have been reflecting upon the voting turnout and how much of an influence regional results may have upon national politics.

Chesterfield Borough Council Labour Leader Tricia Gilby said: “My party is feeling very confident because we have a really strong track record for delivering for the people of Chesterfield and Staveley.

“The future delivery is under threat if people do not go out and vote Labour because you could end up with a coalition of choice similar to what we have had in Staveley.

“I understand the busiest polling station in the borough has been in Inkersall this morning which is in the Staveley area so it is encouraging that Staveley people are going out to vote and I would encourage everyone across the borough to do the same and not to forget their identification.”

Ms Gilby added: “I was worried some of the most disadvantaged people in Chesterfield might not have been able to produce photo ID but we have been running a really effective campaign so people can bring an alternative that is available.”

Voters in the current Local Elections have needed to produce acceptable photographic ID at polling stations to confirm their identity before they can be issued with a ballot paper.

Conservative NE Derbyshire District Council Leader Alex Dale said: “The turnout is fairly typical for what we have seen in other Local Elections and we are expecting a similar turnout to previous Local Elections.

“Clearly, people are always driven by the national picture but our campaign is about Local Election issues and what we have been doing locally, and on the doorstep, and talking to people that seems to be resonating with people and they have been broadly impressed with what we have been trying to deliver.

“I think Labour are going with the message, ‘Let’s give the Conservatives a bloody nose,’ but despite the polls, it is not nearly as bad on the doorstep as the national media would have us believe.”

Chesterfield Borough Councillor and Liberal Democrat opposition leader, Paul Holmes, said: “It’s a good day and it’s been a good campaign and we have had a good reception and we are quietly optimistic.”

Cllr Holmes added that he expected the number of postal votes to be ‘about normal’ but he felt the turnout on the day has seemed slow so far from what he has witnessed around polling stations.

He also feels that having spoken to constituents on their doorsteps, that they have not been stirred up by national politics as much as they have been about what is happening in their own communities.

Cllr Holmes is hoping the Liberal Democrats can do as well as the party did in a previous local election when nationally the Liberal Democrats took 704 new seats.

High Peak Borough Councillor Joanna Collins, who has been out and about in her Hope Valley ward, said: “Quite a lot of people are voting. I think, really, more than I would have expected.”

She added: “I have heard this from others that there is a great deal of discontent with the Government.”

Cllr Collins believes people have been affected by the cost of living and a decline in services but she said she does not know how that will translate into votes.

Independent Bolsover District Cllr Derek Adams said he feels he has put his work in over the past years in a community where he has lived for 71 years and the decision-making is now in the hands of the voters.

Cllr Adams added that he is hoping for a good result and that he will be re-elected so he can continue supporting Bolsover district.

Conservative NE Derbyshire District Cllr Stephen Clough, who represents Killamarsh West, said: “It’s difficult to say what will happen. On the doorstep things look okay. I think it is about trying to get people out to vote.”

He added: “For me this is about Killamarsh and getting the best for Killamarsh and it always has been and always will be and I will continue to work hard to deliver for Killamarsh.”