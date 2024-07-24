Councillor highlights objections to roll-out of ‘eyesore’ giant electricity pylons across north Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East Derbyshire District Council has voted against submitting concerns on the proposed roll-out of 50m-high electricity pylons across rural Derbyshire – after a councillor had called for the authority to oppose the plan due to residents’ fears it will create an eyesore and affect the region’s heritage sites.

Conservative Cllr Charlotte Cupit urged councillors to consider a motion during a district council meeting on July 22, to object to National Grid’s plans to install a new 60km long, 400kV overhead electricity line between Chesterfield and Willington and to urge National Grid to pursue an alternative plan.

Her motion stated the council notes concerns for the potential impacts of the proposed new pylon line through NE Derbyshire and that the route is earmarked through some of the district’s most treasured rural landscapes and that there are already significant objections from residents over the possible impact on listed buildings, valued landscape and the character of the countryside.

She said: “If these proposals go ahead as currently proposed, the impacts and future reverberations will be felt across the district in the landscape character and then [the] planning consequences it will lead to.”

Cllr Cupit also said the development would affect communities in Calow, Heath, Holmewood, North Wingfield, Pilsley, Lower Pilsley, Danesmoor, Handley, Stretton, Higham, Mickley, Shirland, and the Amber Valley and that ‘the spectre of the line would also cast a shadow over many more of the surrounding areas’.

She added: “Whilst I directly represent some of these communities, who are very concerned, these proposals are of importance to all members.

“The majority of residents throughout our district at some point visit and enjoy the areas I’ve just mentioned, but I would also reiterate to all members that we’re all here to represent the entire district as well as our individual wards throughout the time that we serve.”

The potential route includes an area with Bolsover district’s Stainsby Common and Bolsover District Council will also have to consider the possible impact upon Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Old Hall, Hardwick Hall Register Park and Gardens, Bolsover Castle, a scheduled monument at Stainsby and the conservation areas located at Hardwick and Rowthorne, Stainsby, Astwith and Hardstoft.

Cllr Cupit argued the proposals would detract from and harm some of the most valued open spaces and countryside in NE Derbyshire and in particular the character of the valley that surrounds Higham, Handley, Stretton, Danesmoor and Pilsley.

She also feels the proposals could open the way for further planning applications because the area would subsequently lose certain protections if the pylons were put up.

Cllr Cupit argued the roll-out would also have a ‘devastating impact’ on heritage assets and their settings including Ogston Hall and many other listed buildings as well as Wingfield Manor just beyond the council’s district.

She added: “I’m not sure how anyone could argue that punching 50 metre high pylons into the valley that surrounds these and almost towering above the turrets of Ogston Hall could ever be considered to be preserving or enhancing this history.

“The cost of this new route along this line is too high. Over previous generations we’ve already lost too many historic assets we can’t ever replace.

“With this, we wouldn’t just lose the past, we’d lose future local economic and visitor economy growth.

“This district council, rightly, has always attached great importance to being the gateway to the Peak District and a great taster of all the brilliant things in our county.

“But if our holiday lets, homes and tourist walks are surrounded by looming pylons this would massively damage that attraction and deter future visitors and income. ”

Several campaign groups have already raised concerns about the proposals and hundreds attended two recent meetings in Woolley Moor and Higham, according to Cllr Cupit.

Cllr Cupit proposed the council lodges formal objections to the proposals during the current informal consultation and sends a strong and unified message that ‘monster pylons stomping through some of the most valued landscapes of our district is not appropriate’ and that the National Grid needs to reconsider their plans.

Monitoring officer Sarah Sternberg advised that if the council submitted an objection at this early stage of an informal consultation, without all the full details, this could harm its ability to influence the matter in the future although Cllr Cupit argued this is the ‘critical point’ to express a view,

Liberal Democrat Cllr David Hancock, who agreed with the motion, suggested that it should be made clear it would be based on ‘existing information’ at this time and that the council should urge National Grid to also consult on other alternatives.

And Conservative Cllr Martin Thacker stated the term ‘objections’ should perhaps be altered to ‘issues’ as part of the motion which Cllr Hancock also accepted.

Cllr Cupit accepted the suggested amendments to her motion and stressed the importance of representing residents and presenting a distinct view.

Labour-controlled NE Derbyshire District Council’s Leader Nigel Barker said the proposals are part of a national upgrade linked to the country and the consultation provides an opportunity for the concerns of communities to be heard but a council objection with a fixed view without full information from council officers at this stage could ‘fetter future discretion’.

Conservative Cllr Alex Dale said he does not think National Grid would refuse to engage further with the council even if it did submit an objection at this early stage.

Labour Cllr Kevin Gillott said: “This is a multi-stage process and there will be a stage when we can object. If we take that view now we may fetter our discretion.”

Independent Cllr Helen Wetherall, who supported the motion, said she has come across ‘strong feelings’ from councillors and residents on the issue and she would like to see National Grid consider a technological alternative to the planned pylons.

Councillors voted by a majority against Cllr Cupit’s motion but Cllr Barker proposed that as an alternative there should be a meeting towards the end of July to consider National Grid’s proposals further.

National Grid Electricity Transmission has stated it is proposing to enhance the electricity network by building and operating the new overhead electricity line between a new 400kV substation at Chesterfield and the existing Willington substation in South Derbyshire to help meet the challenges of climate change by producing less harmful energy.

A National Grid spokesperson added: “Our Chesterfield to Willington proposals will support the country’s energy transition and make sure the grid is ready to connect to more and more sources of low carbon electricity generated in Britain.

“The project would transport clean energy from the North of England to homes and businesses in the Midlands and play an important role in building a more secure and resilient future energy system.”

The scale of the project means the final decision about whether it goes ahead or not does not lie with any local planning authorities like NE Derbyshire District Council.

National Grid will have to apply to the Planning Inspectorate for a Development Consent Order and the Planning Inspectorate will make a recommendation to the relevant Secretary of State who makes the final decision.

A consultation is expected to start in September, followed by a further consultation in 2025, and the application could be submitted for consideration by 2026 and if it is approved construction could get underway by 2028 with an estimated, completed operational date in 2031.