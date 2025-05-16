Councillor fears that loss of high street shop after 20 years will “rip the heart out” of Derbyshire town centre

A councillor fears that the imminent closure of a high street shop – which has served customers for 20 years – will “rip the heart out” of a Derbyshire town centre.

The Original Factory Shop, located on Staveley’s Market Place, announced earlier this week that it will close its doors permanently on July 12 – after spending 20 years as feature of the town’s high street.

Councillor Mick Bagshaw, who represents Duckmanton on Staveley Town Council, has expressed concerns that losing the shop would deliver a heavy blow to Staveley’s high street.

He said: “The new regeneration scheme will lead to more shops closing, as it will attract the wrong type of footfall. Let's get in touch with the landlord to put pressure on them to reconsider the tenancy to avoid losing this store, as losing it will rip the heart out of Staveley.

“We need shoppers, not anti-social behaviour, which the present unpopular scheme will attract. Once again, Staveley councillors have not been listened to. I put a different scheme forward of a covered marketplace, with public toilets, to attract more footfall all year round. This was more acceptable, but the developers and the borough council thought differently when I met them on site prior to work starting.”

Councillor Bagshaw said it was crucial to find another tenant for the site, to avoid it becoming another long-term vacant property – but added that he hoped the store might yet be saved.

He said: “I asked for costings of both schemes to see which was cheaper and best value for money – I still have not got them. This store and Staveley need saving. Once the regeneration scheme is complete, then those involved in accepting this scheme will soon forget where Staveley is, and we will get more businesses than the factory shop being lost, along with job losses.

“Can the landlords guarantee that if we lose the factory shop that has served the community well, they will have new tenants as soon as possible, rather than yet another property standing empty? And if not, have they applied to take part in the grant scheme to improve shop fronts that will add value to their premises? I invite the landlords to meet me in Staveley to answer these issues.”