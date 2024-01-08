Councillor believes Staveley Town Council could do a ‘good job’ despite MP putting its future into doubt

A concerned councillor has argued that financially-troubled Staveley Town Council could do a ‘good job’ and be a ‘strong voice’ for residents – despite Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins’ call for the authority’s future to be reviewed.

Chesterfield Borough Council bailed out Staveley Town Council with a £400,000 loan in February, 2023, to prevent the authority falling into bankruptcy and an independent Improvement Board report which criticised the town council’s financial management between at least 2011 and 2022 has, however, since acknowledged its recent progress.

Despite the report and Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins’ call for a Community Governance Review to consider whether the town council should be abolished, Liberal Democrat Staveley Town Councillor, Paul Jacobs, has stated that the town council can do a ‘good job’ as long as it does not slip back into poor financial management.

He said: “The council, like hundreds of parish councils around the country, could do a good job for local residents. It could be a strong local voice on Staveley issues and, if it sorted its finances properly, it could do a great deal to benefit local residents.

Staveley Town Counci's offices at Staveley Town Hall

“The potential is there as long as it does not slip into its old habits of poor management and spending money it has not got.”

The Board’s report found the cause of Staveley Town Council’s financial position was due to events between 2011 and 2022 which were not due to issues faced by one particular political group’s administration.

It has since recognised councillors want to make the council effective, and that the council has shown potential with an experienced town clerk but the report has urged the need for a better partnership between councillors and other councils.

Staveley Town Council’s budget was also said to be ‘balanced’ by November, 2023, with the council showing an understanding of its long-term commitments.

However, Cllr Jacobs argued that based upon the town council’s past record over ’12 years’ there is a case for its abolition after he has previously held Labour and the Community Independents responsible.

But the Board report clearly stated that the financial shortfalls were not not due to issues faced by one particular political group’s administration.

The report also added that the Community Independents’ administration from 2019/20 had no support from the Liberal Democrats after problems had arisen since the Labour administration from 2011/12 until 2018/19.

Cllr Jacobs also claims that income from council tax is currently being spent on repaying debts and maintaining and supporting two ‘loss-making’ buildings, Staveley Hall and the Speedwell Rooms, and their staff.

He added that if the town council was abolished he feels it would be highly unlikely that Chesterfield Borough Council would ‘takeover’ particularly while the borough council is dealing with an estimated £4m budget shortfall for the 2024/25 financial year.

Staveley Town Council has stated that it aims to demonstrate good governance, better engagement with the community, improved management and development of staff and councillors, and it has acknowledged a range of recommendations.

Chairperson Elaine Tidd, of Staveley Town Council, has stated that the town council has drawn a line under the past and it is facing a ‘new era’ to better represent and serve the local community’.

The Board report also stated that everyone the board spoke with declared that Staveley Town Council should continue because the town should be represented to avoid efforts and resources being concentrated in Chesterfield.

In light of Chesterfield MP Mr Perkins’ call for Chesterfield Borough Council to consider a Community Governance Review into Staveley Town Council’s future, Staveley Town Cllr Jacobs feels the future of the town council should rest in the hands of its residents.