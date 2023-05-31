Councillor accuses authority of restricting opposition motions for policy changes

Councillor Ross Shipman

The Labour-led authority took control from the Conservatives after the Local Elections, securing 28 seats over the Tories’ 19 seats and the council also now has three Lib Dem councillors, two Independents and one Green Party member.

Lib Dem Councillor Ross Shipman claims that Labour-led NE Derbyshire District Council has introduced a new system to consider proposed policy change whereby any motions must be considered by the Standards Committee and a relevant Scrutiny Committee before they are placed on any agenda.

The concerned Lib Dem councillor, who represents the Tupton ward with fellow Liberal Democrat councillors David Hancock and Pam Windley, fears this system will mean they cannot initially, publically debate any motion and show voters their views are being represented, and he claims it will mean long delays for any policy change, and create ‘barriers’ for all councillors.

Cllr Shipman said: “You used to be able to put in a motion and if the majority of councillors agreed, it would be passed. But Labour proposed a motion on Monday (May22) which means in order for the change of constitution it has to go to the Standards Committee to look at it even before it can be put on the agenda at council. And another change is that for any policy change it has to go around the relevant Scrutiny Committee first before it is placed on the agenda.”

Cllr Shipman argued this may mean any proposed motion cannot be debated first with the public and that the Lib Dems have always prided themselves on submitting strong motions.

NE Derbyshire District Council has also reduced the committee numbers, according to Cllr Shipman. He has claimed that even though the role of Chair of the Council has been awarded to a Conservative, and a Green councillor has been awarded the Vice Chair of Environment, and an Independent has been awarded the Vice Chair of Standards, no similar representation has been afforded to the Lib Dems.

Cllr Shipman said: “I always take it as a compliment that they are trying to keep us out of the way. In taking over the council they could have played it differently. We were one of the most active groups trying to change things and help them push through positive changes and for some reason they seem to have attacked the Lib Dems.”

He claims the council has introduced ‘barriers’ that could delay policy change by months and this will apply to all councillors preventing the authority from being able to make decisions and implement change quickly which they will sometimes need to do.

A North East Derbyshire District Council spokesman said: “’The changes to the rules about motions come from a review of the Constitution via the Standards Committee, carried out under the previous administration, not the new Labour one.

“The restrictions relate to proposed changes to the Constitution or Policy only. They do not affect other motions. The changes do not prevent motions being put forward in these areas. Rather they require the motion to go the same route as any proposed change in the Constitution or change in Policy before coming back to council for consideration.

“With regards to reductions in numbers on Committees, this is entirely a matter for the council to decide upon at its Annual Meeting, which is exactly what happened when council voted on this.

“The council also voted on the distribution of vice chairs and although the council has a Labour majority, a Green Party member was appointed as Vice Chair of the Environment Scrutiny Committee, an Independent was elected as Vice Chair of Standards Committee and two Conservative members were appointed as Vice Chairs of two other Scrutiny Committees. Which means the council is the most inclusive it has been for several years.

“It should be noted that no issues about these appointments were raised at that meeting.”

Cllr Shipman also submitted a motion at the Annual Council Meeting on May 22 for the Chairs and Vice Chairs of council committees to be appointed on the basis of political proportionality between the different groups and for this requirement to be included in the Constitution of the Council.

