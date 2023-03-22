Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Budget Councillor Simon Spencer approved the use of money from the Feasibility Reserve to pay for two facilities budget monitoring officers to implement the authority’s asset optimisation scheme.

The council has been reviewing the usage of all its 4,500 properties county-wide in a bid to ensure efficiency and ultimately save money.

The funding will cover the salaries of two permanent employees on around £24k and £35k respectively for a period of two years, plus additional set up costs.

County Hall - headquarters of the county council