Council to spend £154k on staff to help make the most of its assets
Derbyshire County Council is spending £154k on two new staff to help make the most of its assets while saving cash.
Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Budget Councillor Simon Spencer approved the use of money from the Feasibility Reserve to pay for two facilities budget monitoring officers to implement the authority’s asset optimisation scheme.
The council has been reviewing the usage of all its 4,500 properties county-wide in a bid to ensure efficiency and ultimately save money.
The funding will cover the salaries of two permanent employees on around £24k and £35k respectively for a period of two years, plus additional set up costs.
A DCC report said the proposal aligned with the council’s ‘Invest to Save’ scheme, stating: “This proposal for the two permanent posts supports this agenda through the property rationalisation and the corporate landlord approach to drive through savings with greater control of the monitoring and running costs.”