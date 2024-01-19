Council tenants invited to attend half term fun days

Council tenants in Chesterfield are invited to half term family fun days – giving them a chance to share their views and speak to members of the council’s housing team, whilst also joining in with some free fun activities with the family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Borough Council will be hosting two events in February, designed to give tenants the chance to ask any questions they may have about local housing services – but also provide the opportunity for families to enjoy some free activities during half term.

Tenants are welcome to visit Queen’s Park Sports Centre on Tuesday 20 February between 9am and 12pm where they will be able to chat to members of the team. Families will also be able to get involved in craft competitions, sporting games provided by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) or enjoy performances from MPK Entertainment – including a magician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alternatively, tenants can attend the Healthy Living Centre in Staveley on Wednesday 21 February between 10am and 1pm. Children will also be able to access the soft play area or climbing wall free of charge, as well as joining in craft competitions. MPK Entertainment will also be in attendance.

One of the events will take place at Queen's Park Sports Centre on Tuesday 20 February, 9am - 12pm

Booking is essential for the free activities, so tenants will need to contact the tenant engagement team to confirm the date they would like to attend, and what time they would like to join in with activities to secure their place. Parents and carers are required to remain on site while children are taking part in activities.

The team can be contacted by emailing [email protected], calling 01246 345147 or texting 07980899527 via WhatsApp.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Making sure our tenants have the chance to have an honest and open chat with members of our housing team is hugely important, so we’re always looking for opportunities to meet with them and hear their view on our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These events will be a great way for families to find out more about the work we are doing in their communities and give them a chance to ask any questions, but it will also give them a chance to get out as a family and get involved in some free half term fun.

“With the cost of living continuing to rise, we understand that some families may struggle to afford to go out and about at half term, so we’re really pleased to be able to offer free activities for families to enjoy together.”

Free tea, coffee and cakes will also be provided for all tenants.