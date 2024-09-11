Council set to launch consultation into flood investigation report

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet will consider a report into flooding following Storm Babet, and are being asked to agree a public consultation to gain the feedback from residents.

In October 2023 Storm Babet caused flooding to around 1,600 properties in Derbyshire. As the county council are the Lead Local Flood Authority they have a duty to complete a Section 19 Flooding Investigation, which is a requirement under the Floods and Water Management Act 2010.

The main aim of the report, which will be considered at the council's Cabinet meeting next week (Wednesday 18 September), is to provide a factual record of the flooding that took place during Storm Babet. It is not intended to provide options and actions to reduce the flood risk for all those who were affected, but it gives some high-level recommendations as to how future flood risk in Derbyshire could be managed.

The report sets out 35 communities that were affected, these are communities where five or more residential properties were flooded. For each community the report details how they were flooded, and the extent and impacts of the flooding. It also contains detailed analysis of the rain that fell and the impact this had upon Derbyshire’s rivers.

Cabinet are being asked to approve a public consultation into the findings of the Storm Babet flooding report. If approved the consultation will start shortly and last for 12 weeks, with the findings reported back to Cabinet in early 2025.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “The rain that fell in Storm Babet was unprecedented and led to flooding for many of our residents and business owners. We know what a tough time it has been for them.

“It is our duty to carry out a report into the flooding, so we can be clear about what happened and what the effect on the county was.

“This report is full of detail, and sets out some recommendations to help those parts of the county that flooded, either from surface water, or from river flooding.

“Working with our partners we will do all we can to try and prevent future flooding, as with our climate changing we can be sure that we will face similar circumstances again.

“Once we launch our consultation on this report and its findings I’d hope that as many people as possible will take part, as it is important that we seek the views of all those involved.”