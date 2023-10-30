Council seeks new operator to run “exceptionally popular” Chesterfield golf course

The search for a new operator to take over the running of a “popular” golf course in Chesterfield is underway.

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) is seeking a new operator to run Tapton Park Golf Course. Since 2009, Sheffield City Trust has fulfilled the role under a lease agreement with the council. This arrangement will end in September 2024, however, and a new operator is now being sought to take over the running of the courses and clubhouse.

Councillor Jonathan Davies, CBC’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Tapton Park Golf Course is a fantastic facility, which is why we are seeking a new and experienced operator to look after the courses and clubhouse, and meet the council’s aim of ensuring everyone has the opportunity to play the great game of golf.

“We know the courses are already exceptionally popular, with 39,000 rounds of golf played on average every year, which is a great base from which the right operator can build a successful revenue stream – that will ensure that the facilities remain attractive and financially sustainable for many years to come.

The council is searching for a new operator for the golf course at Tapton.

“The chosen operator will need to maintain Tapton Park Golf Course as a pay-to-play facility, meaning anyone can visit without a membership. They will also be expected to encourage participation in golf, work closely with the resident members’ club, and keep the courses and clubhouse to a high standard.

Tapton Park Golf Course features a full 18-hole course, 9-hole course, 6-hole pitch and putt course, a practice area, driving range, outbuildings and a clubhouse. The course is built on parkland which was formerly part of the Tapton House estate.

Russ Garner, chair of Tapton Park Golf Club, said: “We look forward to working with the council in their task of finding a new operator for Tapton Park Golf Course. We hope that the new operator will be able to bring fresh investment into the courses and clubhouse and stimulate the interest of a new generation of golfers to join our well-established resident members’ club.”

HMH Golf and Leisure have been appointed to market Tapton Park Golf Course, but the final decision on a new operator will be taken by CBC’s cabinet.

It is anticipated that the new operator will sign up for a minimum 25-year lease. Bids will be evaluated on price but also on how well interested operators are able to evidence their ability to meet the council’s objectives:

To preserve the existing golf facilities for the benefit of local residents.

To secure an experienced operator for the property.

To deliver a sustainable annual rent for the property.

To secure capital investment in the facilities.

To give flexibility over the future use of the property.

To encourage increased participation in golf.

To ensure harmonious liaison with Tapton Park Golf Club.

To encourage additional community outreach programmes.

To ensure the maintenance of the non-golf areas of Tapton Park to protect and conserve the natural environment and ecological character of the property.