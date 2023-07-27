Council planners give the green light for a ‘glamping’ site in Derbyshire countryside - despite objections

NE Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee granted planning permission on July 25 for Laura Hoggard’s application to change the use of an agricultural field to the south west of Holmgate Community Centre, off Mill Lane, at Holmgate, Clay Cross, into a ‘glamping’ site.

Derbyshire County Councillor Charlotte Cupit, who represents Clay Cross North, and many residents had raised concerns amounting to 22 letters of objection to the planning application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Cupit said: “I am very disappointed with the majority decision to approve the application. Whilst I know any planning issue is for the committee to balance and weigh up, I, along with many local residents, was concerned by the impact this application will have on currently open countryside outside the settlement development, and the precedent this may now sadly set.”

Proposed 'Glamping' Site From Mill Lane, Clay Cross

Residents’ concerns included possible, detrimental impact on the countryside, increased traffic and congestion problems, an increase in noise and light pollution, security, and flooding risks.

Cllr Cupit also raised concerns that the proposed ‘glamping’ units on the site could become permanent dwellings and that any conditions regarding the site’s usage and disturbance issues would most likely be unenforceable.

The site application includes plans for six cabins with en-suite facilities, a reception building, a communal cabin and barbecue grill, 12 car parking places, six caravan pitches and a shower block with overall access from an entrance on Mill Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners also had to consider the potential impact of the development on two nearby listed buildings including grade II listed Henmore Cottage and grade II listed farmhouse Ashmore House but a Conservation Officer stated that the development would not affect the setting of the two listed buildings.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit

Clay Cross Parish Council raised concerns that the development is outside the Clay Cross development boundary, and is near a listed building, and that Mill Lane is a busy, narrow road with a dangerous junction with Holmgate Road, and that there is no walkway between Holmgate Road and Valley Road.

Mill Lane resident Trevor Watson told the meeting that he believed there could be as many as 30 or 40 visitors to the area every week causing noise and disturbances if the site gets the go-ahead.

He said: “We are genuinely concerned about our safety and security and the potential for disturbance and noise from many revellers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of Henmore House argued that concerns about the setting of listed buildings not only relate to proximity but also to noise and tranquility and he claimed there were already concerns about traffic after his property had been struck by two vehicles.

Plans For Proposed 'Glamping' Site At Mill Lane, Clay Cross

Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority stated that it was satisfied with a revised plan including a wider vehicular, visibility splay at the entrance of the site and the provision of 12 car parking spaces.

An Environmental Health Officer has advised a drainage scheme, and a noise management scheme with a curfew between the hours of 10pm and 8am with a manager on site at all times, and that there should be no external fires or barbecues.

A council planning officer also stated that the site would enhance tourism, respects the character of the area, and that it would not generate significant numbers to create any undue pressures, and that there was no reason for a refusal over concerns about flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant Laura Hoggard told the meeting that she believed the ‘glamping’ site represented a sustainable, farm diversification by allowing her family to maintain the landscape and continue farming the remaining land while bringing benefits to the local economy.