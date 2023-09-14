News you can trust since 1855
Council performing well when dealing with complaints

Bolsover District Council has received a clean bill of health from the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO).
By Scott ChambersContributor
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
The LGSCO sent their annual letter for 2022/23 which contained an annual summary of statistics on the complaints made against the Council for the financial year ending 31st March 2023.

The letter highlighted that the LGSCO received:

· three enquiries and complaints during 2022/23,

· two of which were closed after initial enquiries, and

· one case was not upheld with no fault found.

When a Council deals with a complaint and the person is not satisfied with the response, then it is referred to the LGSCO.

The LGSCO upheld 74% of complaints submitted to them in 2022/23 (up from 67% in 2021/22) with the average being 59% for similar authorities the size of Bolsover District Council.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for Customer Services, Councillor Mary Dooley said, “We were delighted to receive such a positive report that once again, showed what a good council we are and that we deal with any complaints we receive effectively in the first instance.

“We know we don’t get everything right all of the time, but what we do is ensure we have effective mechanisms in place to deal with complaints and rectify any problems that arise. We continue to prove time and again that we do deliver good quality services that meet our communities needs and I am proud of our staff for all their hard work and in ensuring we continue to deliver.”

