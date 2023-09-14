Watch more videos on Shots!

The LGSCO sent their annual letter for 2022/23 which contained an annual summary of statistics on the complaints made against the Council for the financial year ending 31st March 2023.

The letter highlighted that the LGSCO received:

· three enquiries and complaints during 2022/23,

· two of which were closed after initial enquiries, and

· one case was not upheld with no fault found.

When a Council deals with a complaint and the person is not satisfied with the response, then it is referred to the LGSCO.

The LGSCO upheld 74% of complaints submitted to them in 2022/23 (up from 67% in 2021/22) with the average being 59% for similar authorities the size of Bolsover District Council.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for Customer Services, Councillor Mary Dooley said, “We were delighted to receive such a positive report that once again, showed what a good council we are and that we deal with any complaints we receive effectively in the first instance.