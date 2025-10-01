Council looking for Derbyshire snow wardens to help clear paths and roads this winter

Derbyshire County Council would like to hear from residents and community groups willing to help keep their communities safe when bad weather hits

Volunteers throughout the county are being called on to help clear snow and ice from Derbyshire’s roads and pavements this winter as part of Derbyshire County Council’s Snow Warden scheme.

Derbyshire County Council would like to hear from residents and community groups willing to help keep their communities safe when bad weather hits to supplement work carried out by the council's own gritting teams and farmer contractors.

Town and parish councils, schools and voluntary community groups help to clear snow in their areas as part of the council’s Snow Warden Scheme. Each group is given a free delivery of up to a tonne of bagged grit and given training and advice on how to clear snow and ice safely.

Snow wardens get involved in:

clearing snow and ice from their community’s pavements

reporting local weather conditions through the council’s website

co-ordinating volunteers to clear snow and distribute grit

reporting empty grit bins.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways & Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill said: “We value the work that our snow wardens carry out in their local communities, but are always looking for more.

“If you belong to a local council or community group and would like to help your community by clearing pavements when it snows then we’d like to hear from you.

“We’ll provide you with the training and grit you need, should we get snow this winter.”

Town and parish councils, schools and other community groups interested in volunteering can find out more and sign up by sending an email to [email protected]