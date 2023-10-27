Council leaders discuss concerns over removal of parking plan from town regeneration scheme

Council leaders have been discussing concerns surrounding Clay Cross Town Deal Board’s decision to withdraw plans for a new car park entrance as part the regeneration scheme for the town.

An artist's impression of how the regeneration of teh town could look. Image: Clay Cross Town Board

The Clay Cross Town Deal Board, which is overseen by NE Derbyshire District and Derbyshire County Councillors and others, has decided to withdraw the parking plan including a new A61 access to the scheme’s Broadleys development with a revamp of one of the town’s main car parks off High Street after this had been considered as part of the town’s regeneration scheme.

Conservative-controlled Derbyshire County Council’s Leader, Barry Lewis, has now written to the Labour-controlled NE Derbyshire Disrict Council Leader, Nigel Barker, who is also a member of the Town Deal Board, urging the board to reconsider its decision concerning the A61 car park entrance.

In Cllr Lewis’s letter, which has been shared with the Local Democracy Service, he stated: “We have significant concerns about the recent Town Deal Board decision to remove the proposed A61 car park entrance to the Broadleys development and town centre.”

Another impression of how the town could look. Image: Clay Cross Town Deal Board

Cllr Lewis added that the county council representatives on the Clay Cross Town Deal Board, including county council officer Karl Apps and County Cllr Charlotte Cupit supported the parking plans.

He also claimed support for the parking plan is shared by some other local and independent representatives on the board who are concerned there will be a potential, negative impact on shops and businesses as well as the proposed new town square area if the car park entrance plan remains withdrawn.

The Clay Cross Town Deal Board had already discussed road access and parking for the project at a previous June meeting after hearing that relevant car parking studies were taking place and it held a workshop to discuss and highlight any potential concerns before voting in favour of removing the parking plan.

It had also shared concerns about the potential impact from the car park entrance plans on the heritage of the area, and it has stressed it was determined to ensure the oversall Clay Cross Town Deal regeneration scheme’s planning application would not be subject to any objections and that it would be successful.

The Broadleys scheme. Image: Clay Cross Town Deal Board

However, board members NE Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley and Derbyshire County Cllr Cupit have argued the access and parking plans would provide a direct route to a main car park off the A61 High Street and boost business for the High Street and Market Street shops from passing motorists.

Cllr Lewis, who is not a Clay Cross Town Deal Board member, added: “The rationale for the removal of the entrance, proposed by the district council’s planning department, and citing the impact on the esplanade seems inconsistent with the reality of the situation.

“When you consider existing buildings that are on the line of the esplanade, including the Clay Cross Social Centre, and the bus station it seems a poor decision to cite that as a material consideration.

Cllr Lewis claims wider public and regeneration benefits could outweigh the potentially perceived negative impact on the conservation area.

He also argued that the amendment concerning the A61 car park entrance should have been raised and discussed at a Project Control Board meeting.

However, Cllr Lewis expressed the county council’s on-going support and commitment to the delivery of the overall Clay Cross Town Deal which he expects to bring in significant additional funding and benefits for residents.

He also pointed out that he is supportive of the proposed relocation of the Kenning Park library to the Adult Community Education Centre because this should increase membership and usage.

He added that libraries are a statutory function, and the adult education service is funded by a specific grant and for these reasons there is no financial benefit to the council’s in-year forecast ‘to cease the Town Deal Project’.

NE Derbyshire District Cllr Barker stated he has responded directly to Cllr Lewis’s letter to address the points raised and that he does not wish to comment further about the correpondence because he feels strongly that private letters should not be in the public domain.

Clay Cross Deal Town Board has been working hard in an advisory role to put together an overall £24.1m Government-funded scheme and a planning application for the scheme was submitted in August to NE Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee for consideration.

The planning application features four main parts including a new town square, food, beverage and leisure units along the route from Broadleys to the town square, a Derbyshire Adult Education Centre called the Clocktower, and plans to repurpose an existing historic building with food, drink and leisure opportunities.

Clay Cross Town Deal Board members have also been overseeing a number of other exciting projects for the town as part of the Town Deal.