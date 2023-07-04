News you can trust since 1855
Council launching consultation over plans to relocate Staveley and Clay Cross libraries

Council bosses have given the green light for a public consultation into the proposed relocation of Staveley and Clay Cross Libraries as part of multi-million pound town renewal plans.
By Jon Cooper
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet approved the consultation on plans to relocate Staveley Library, on Hall Lane, into the proposed commercial Pavilion Building, on Market Place, and to relocate Clay Cross Library from Kenning Park, on Holmgate Road, into the Adult Education Centre, on Market Street, which is to be developed into a Skills Hub.

The proposed schemes are part of the approximate £25m Town Deal renewal programmes for both Staveley and Clay Cross and the planned relocation of the libraries aims to improve and make the library services more efficient and popular.

During a recent Derbyshire County Council Cabinet meeting, Cllr Alex Dale, Cabinet member of Education, said the planned relocation of Clay Cross library will make a big difference to the town centre. He added: “It’s a really exciting idea to bring the library back into the community and I look forward to seeing the responses from the consultations.”

Cllr Alex Dale and Staveley Library
Cllr Alex Dale and Staveley Library
The council has stated it aims to build on the successful community hub models that have been rolled out in Belper, South Normanton and Killamarsh, creating modern buildings with libraries in the heart of communities and delivering modern services with savings.

A council spokesman stated: “Both Town Deal projects offer new or refurbished buildings for the Library Service set within upgraded public spaces and will offer co-location with other key services such as employment and skills, food and drink etcetera.

“The importance of co-location with such complementary services has been evidenced through the improved footfall and customer feedback at libraries such as Killamarsh.”

Chesterfield Borough Council is overseeing the Staveley Town Deal and NE Derbyshire District Council is overseeing the Clay Cross Town Deal and they have outlined opportunities to create new or refurbished premises where the libraries could relocate.

Consultations will take place with the public, staff and key stakeholders, according to the county council, and any relocation of the libraries would not mean reduced services or changes to staffing.

