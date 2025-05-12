Council issues warning to residents in Derbyshire town ahead of three-gun salute taking place today
Residents in a Derbyshire town have been warned ahead of a three-gun salute taking place at a military burial this afternoon.
A council spokesperson said: “Please be advised that a three-gun salute will take place at Oxcroft Cemetery today at 1.00pm as part of a military burial service.
“The salute will involve loud noise and may cause brief disruption in the surrounding area. We thank residents and visitors for their understanding and cooperation.”