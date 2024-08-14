Council issues update on huge sinkhole that closed Derbyshire A-road last month – with route set to remain shut until further notice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have provided an update on efforts to repair a major sinkhole that appeared along the A6015 in Hayfield on July 29.
A DCC spokesperson said: “We know two road closures in Hayfield and New Mills are causing residents and businesses inconvenience, and apologise for this. We’re working with United Utilities to minimise disruption and reopen the roads as soon as possible.
“A major sinkhole meant the A6015 at Hayfield had to be closed a few weeks ago. United Utilities have since been working on site to assess and protect their water infrastructure, as well as digging down to a damaged sewer.
“They are now in the process of repairing their sewer but their works so far have highlighted that there’s also an issue with a collapsed historic culvert, which now also needs to be resolved.
“We will be taking the site over from them at the end of this week and carrying out investigatory works on the culvert next week. This is complex work but we will provide further updates when we can.”
DCC also provided further details regarding issues along Union Road in New Mills. A council spokesperson added: “A water pipe burst over the weekend, causing significant damage to the road and pavement.
“United Utilities repaired the water pipe and are now repairing the road damage. They’re working on it this week and aiming to finish by the end of the week.
“Our streetworks inspectors are overseeing this and we’ll update when they have confirmed a reopening time for the road.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.