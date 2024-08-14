Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to repair a major sinkhole that closed a busy Derbyshire A-road last month is continuing – with the route set to remain closed until further notice.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) have provided an update on efforts to repair a major sinkhole that appeared along the A6015 in Hayfield on July 29.

A DCC spokesperson said: “We know two road closures in Hayfield and New Mills are causing residents and businesses inconvenience, and apologise for this. We’re working with United Utilities to minimise disruption and reopen the roads as soon as possible.

“A major sinkhole meant the A6015 at Hayfield had to be closed a few weeks ago. United Utilities have since been working on site to assess and protect their water infrastructure, as well as digging down to a damaged sewer.

It has been 16 days since the sinkhole first appeared. Credit: DCC

“They are now in the process of repairing their sewer but their works so far have highlighted that there’s also an issue with a collapsed historic culvert, which now also needs to be resolved.

“We will be taking the site over from them at the end of this week and carrying out investigatory works on the culvert next week. This is complex work but we will provide further updates when we can.”

DCC also provided further details regarding issues along Union Road in New Mills. A council spokesperson added: “A water pipe burst over the weekend, causing significant damage to the road and pavement.

“United Utilities repaired the water pipe and are now repairing the road damage. They’re working on it this week and aiming to finish by the end of the week.

“Our streetworks inspectors are overseeing this and we’ll update when they have confirmed a reopening time for the road.”