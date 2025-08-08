Council issues update as illegal traveller encampment appears in Derbyshire – with leisure centre remaining open
North East Derbyshire District Council has issued an update on the illegal traveller encampment that has been set up outside the Killamarsh Active leisure centre on Stanley Street, Killamarsh.
An NEDDC spokesperson said: “The North East Derbyshire Illegal Encampment Taskforce have come together regarding the travellers on site at Killamarsh Active.
“We’re following procedures to ensure people’s needs are met and we are in pursuit of moving the travellers on from the site.
“We are working with the Parish Council, the police and our internal teams to ensure a swift resolution. Killamarsh Active remains open as normal.”
A Killamarsh Parish Council spokesperson added: “The parish council is aware of the presence of a small group of travellers currently camped on the Killamarsh Active car park.
“We want to reassure residents that the matter is being addressed by officers from North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) in coordination with the police.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as appropriate.”
