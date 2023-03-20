Amber Valley Borough Council is inviting not-for-profit groups and charities in the borough to apply for a share of support from the Community and Place Fund, as part of wider UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF).

The local authority has £160,000 available over two years and groups can apply for between £5,000 and £10,000 each, to help the council deliver its Community and Place investment priority. The grant is centred around the themes 'Culture and Communities' and/or 'Health and Wellbeing.

To be eligible, groups’ activities need to be delivered against a set of criteria, and these are: Support for local arts, cultural, heritage and creative activities; Impactful volunteering and/or social action projects; Community engagement schemes, local regeneration and community measures to reduce the cost of living, including through measures to improve energy efficiency, and combat fuel poverty and climate change.

Amber Valley Borough Council's headquarters in Ripley

The first call for grant applications will run from April 1 to May 12. If all funding is allocated at this time, the fund will close until the following year. If 2023 grant funding is still available, a second call for applications will take place from June 1 to July 14.

This project is funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which is the Government’s replacement programme for funding that was previously allocated by the European Union.

