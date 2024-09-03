Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Planners have given the go-ahead for a new care home in Chesterfield – despite flood concerns and questions over the level of contribution from developers towards the restoration of a nearby derelict landmark.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee approved the development of a 72-bedroom care home for elderly and poorly people with car parking and landscaping near Factory Street, off Chatsworth Road, at Brampton, for applicant Torsion Care Limited.

The committee voted in favour of the application at a meeting on September 2, despite hearing how the development would be near a flood-prone area of the town.

Councillors also heard that the applicant was donating only £306,335 towards the much-needed revamp of the nearby dilapidated Walton Works and that Derbyshire County Council argues a new care home is not needed at all.

The proposed site of the new care come in Brampton, Chesterfield

Planning officer Helen Frith told the committee: “There is clearly this ongoing issue in that we do not get everything we want, but we do get some development and we have to consider the proposal on its merits.”

The proposed site is on open land near to the 18th century, Grade II listed building – known as Walton Works – which has been derelict and subject to numerous unsuccessful planning applications and schemes over many years which have either stalled, been refused, disposed of or are still awaiting decisions.

Cllr Mick Brady said: “We know how long that site has been there and has been derelict and we know how many planning applications have gone in there.

“So the planning committee finds itself in a position where [we ask] do we want to make a start on improving that area and start to change the whole look of the area because it’s bleak and it has been bleak for a number of years?”

The site is near the derelict Walton Works complex

Councillors heard how the proposed, three-storey high care home plan has been earmarked for part of the wider site at Walton Works with access from Factory Street off Chatsworth Road, near a flood-prone area of Brampton and with space left for a future cycle and walking route.

The scheme includes an access route from Factory Street with 28 parking spaces, an ambulance bay and emergency access onto Goytside Road as well as garden areas and a landscaping scheme to improve an unsightly area.

Torsion Care Ltd has agreed a £306,335 contribution towards the repair of the listed building even though the council does not consider this to be a significant amount given the overall derelict state of Walton Works and its place on the Buildings at Risk register.

And concerned resident Tony Wood, of Chatsworth Road, told the meeting he supports the area’s regeneration but he fears the applicant’s relatively small and short-term contribution towards repairs for the listed building could put any future plan for its overall restoration at risk.

The council also considered the substantial flooding in the Chatsworth Road and Brampton area in October, 2023, when floodwater ran halfway along Factory Street from Chatsworth Road.

But it is also pointed out that Goytside Road from Factory Street to Boythorpe Road did not flood and neither did the proposed site for the care home.

In addition, the Environment Agency has not raised any objections to the development, subject to conditions, and the applicant aims to divert a sewer with enhanced capacity for future flows at substantial cost.

However, Derbyshire County Council’s Adult Social Care and Health department opposed the scheme after it argued there is no need for additional provision of care homes in the Chesterfield area.

It claims there are currently 11 homes with a total of 477 beds, most of which have vacancies and in its recently published All Age Accommodation Strategy claims there is an oversupply of residential care beyond 2040.

But Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning officers have highlighted the need for more specialist care for dementia patients and the care home operator has stated it aims to specialise in looking after the most vulnerable older people with residential, nursing and dementia care and that other available facilities are not up to its expected standards.

Officers also agreed the development would not cause any harm to the area’s heritage assets and the care home is expected to blend in well with the neighbourhood and the Walton Works’ mill buildings.

Archaeological works are also expected to take place at the site before the scheme gets underway.

Megan Sadler, representing Torsion Care Ltd, argued the scheme has been designed to high standards, it will create over 70 jobs, it boasts environmentally-friendly low carbon solutions, and that there are plans for a sewer conversion to support the area.

She added: “We are building at current standards and above to create this efficient and worthy care home for the residents and on top of that we have done the research and we are clear we have the longevity on this site and we are not building and moving on.”

Council officers have also pointed out there are also no statutory objections in terms of highways, climate, flooding, drainage and biodiversity which would restrict the approval of the development.

Cllr Martin Stone said: “What encourages me about this development is the work to the sewer works which creates more feasibility for other parts of of the site to be developed.”

He added: “Overall, I am bearing towards being in favour of the proposal mainly because I do not see anything else on the horizon.”

The committee granted planning permission for the care home on the grounds of certain conditions including the £306,335 contribution towards a repair fund for Walton Works.

Cllr Brady said: “We have had grand schemes looked at and they have never been agreed and realistically how long can we wait?

“I am going to support what’s been said by my colleagues. I am not particularly happy about it and I wish it was different but we have got to make a start on that area of the town.”