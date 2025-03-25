Council find bus operators to take on seven supported routes

By Derbyshire County Council
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:32 BST

Seven supported bus services will be run by different operators, following a recent procurement by Derbyshire County Council.

The services were put out to tender following poor performance by the previous operator. The operator, Hulleys of Baslow, announced this week that they were to cease trading with effect from Wednesday 26 March.

The new operators are:

  • The 110/111 – to be run by Ashbourne Community Transport.
  • 172,173,178 – to be run by Andrew’s of Tideswell.
  • 63 – to be run by Stagecoach Yorkshire.
  • 257 – to be run by Linburg Coach Travel.
Bus photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexelsplaceholder image
Bus photo by Suzy Hazelwood on Pexels

All four services will start on Thursday 27 March, and the timetables will remain the same.

Hulleys also ran a number of commercial services. The council doesn’t have a formal role in finding new operators for these services as they are privately operated and run and have to be registered with the Traffic Commissioner. The council will support residents in finding alternative travel options in the meantime, but hopes these services can be picked up soon by new operators.

Derbyshire County Council’s Executive Director for Place, Chris Henning, said: “We were sorry to hear that Hulleys are to cease trading this week, both for the company and its employees but also the many residents and communities their bus services visited. We have done all we can over recent months to support them through a very challenging period.

“We have been concerned about the reliability of their services for some time and took the decision a few weeks ago to find other operators for the ones that the council pay for, in the hope that this would enable them to concentrate on their commercial services. Sadly this has not turned out to be the case.

“We are pleased that we have new operators for our services and are hopeful that the commercial routes they ran will be picked up very soon. We also hope that the rest of our local bus companies will be able to offer jobs to those employed by Hulleys.”

