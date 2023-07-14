Council considers £5 car parking charge at Derbyshire event in bid to curb congestion

Derbyshire Dales District Council is considering bringing in a £5 parking charge for four Matlock Bath car parks on the evenings of the village’s annual illuminations events.

Car parks at Matlock Bath train station, Temple Walk, the Pavilion and Artist’s Corner would have a £5 charge between 4pm and 10pm on each of the evenings that the events are running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is expected to bring in an extra £15,000 for the council over the eight weeks of this year’s illuminations, which would be used to fund public services.

Each year in excess of 100,000 people visit the illumination events, with a limit of 2,000 people at a time in Derwent Gardens. Image: Derbyshire Times

The council is also aiming to reduce congestion at peak times before the illumination events start by bringing in the car parking fee.

Additionally, it aims to line up parking charges with the park and ride services, facilities at Gulliver’s Kingdom and the council’s other car parks – and bring in further income. The council also hopes to encourage other forms of travel to the events, including travel by bus and train.

As it stands, the council’s car parks have a £1 hourly tariff and a £1 off-peak charge, also providing a park and ride service from Cromford Meadows for £2 for adults and £1 per child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Gulliver’s Kingdom currently charges £4 for use of its car park when all other sites are full.

The Matlock Bath Illuminations run for eight weeks each year and the centrepieces of the event are the creative light-adorned boats paddling down the River Derwent and the fireworks displays.

In addition, shops open late and a series of stalls selling food and drinks and an array of family entertainment sets up in Derwent Gardens, alongside the river.

Each year in excess of 100,000 people visit the illumination events, with a limit of 2,000 people at a time in Derwent Gardens. The council also says the charge may help reduce foot traffic on the village’s narrow pavements in the peak hour of 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad