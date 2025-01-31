Council confirms that closure of Chesterfield town centre route to vehicles will continue – with works extended for several weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield town centre route will remain shut to vehicles for several weeks after the council extended its closure – while pedestrian access will be maintained.

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has confirmed that High Street will remain closed to vehicles for several weeks – with works along the route set to be completed by February 21.

A CBC spokesperson said: “We are extending the closure of High Street to allow for additional works, including the installation of new underground ducting. The road remains open for pedestrian access.

“Originally scheduled for later in 2025, we have brought this work forward to reduce disruption later in the year.

“The road is expected to reopen by February 21, and businesses have been informed of this update.”