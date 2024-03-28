Council confirms closure of Chesterfield Coach Station toilet from next week

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Like local authorities across the country, the council is facing extreme pressures on our budgets, due to a variety of factors outside of our control – including exceptionally high inflation, which has seen the cost of running our services soar.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

“The number of people using the toilet has been declining whilst the costs of maintaining this facility have been increasing, so as part of our commitment to providing value for money services a decision was taken in 2023 to remove this toilet provision at the coach station. There are several other public toilets across the town centre that we will continue to operate.”