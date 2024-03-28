Council confirms closure of Chesterfield Coach Station toilet from next week

The public toilet at Chesterfield Coach Station is set to close from next week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 16:53 GMT
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has announced that the toilet facility at Chesterfield Coach Station will be closed from Tuesday, April 2.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “Like local authorities across the country, the council is facing extreme pressures on our budgets, due to a variety of factors outside of our control – including exceptionally high inflation, which has seen the cost of running our services soar.

“The number of people using the toilet has been declining whilst the costs of maintaining this facility have been increasing, so as part of our commitment to providing value for money services a decision was taken in 2023 to remove this toilet provision at the coach station. There are several other public toilets across the town centre that we will continue to operate.”

CBC added that alternative public toilets are available in the Pavements Shopping Centre and Vicar Lane.

