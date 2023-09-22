News you can trust since 1855
Council committed to staff development

Council and Unison leaders joined together recently as they launched their Learning Charter.
By Scott ChambersContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read
Bolsover District Council has committed to the Charter which is an agreement between both the authorities and Dragonfly Development staff and Unison to support employee development.

The agreement has a number of commitments including:

Pictured is Jane Barry (Unison), Councillor Steve Fritchley (Council Leader), Liz Robinson (Unison) Pictured is Jane Barry (Unison), Councillor Steve Fritchley (Council Leader), Liz Robinson (Unison)
  • Fully supporting the role of the Unison Learning Rep and work with Trade Unions to help recruit and support them.
  • Providing paid time-off to attend training during normal working hours.
  • A close partnership with the Trade Unions to support the learning and development of the workforce.
Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “We place a great deal of emphasis on ensuring our staff are trained in every aspect of their jobs, whether this is classroom or practical based education, and we are delighted to have signed this Charter to re-iterate our commitment to our workforce.

“We are proud of our employees and what they do on a day-to-day basis, as they are the ones that keep the Council running. But for them to continue to do their jobs properly they need the right tools, and training and learning is an essential part of this.”

