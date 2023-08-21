News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Council chiefs consider bids for £70,000 contract to demolish Chesterfield care home

County council chiefs are considering applicants for a £70,000 contract to demolish one of its former residential care homes for the elderly, after it was closed down as part of wider plans to invest in care for older people.
By Jon Cooper
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

Derbyshire County Council has offered out the work for a contractor to demolish the former county-council run Red House Care Home, on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, which was closed in 2016.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Red House closed in 2016 as part of a wider plan by the county council to invest in residential care, extra care and specialist care for older people. As it’s no longer needed, it’s due to be demolished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Also on the site are Spire Lodge and The Outback which provide support for families, including respite breaks for children with disabilities.”

Derbyshire County Council headqaurters in MatlockDerbyshire County Council headqaurters in Matlock
Derbyshire County Council headqaurters in Matlock
Most Popular

Derbyshire County Council stated that plans are already underway to relocate both Spire Lodge and The Outback as soon as alternative accommodation for these centres has been provided.

A council spokesperson added: “Plans are progressing to relocate both centres when purpose-built accommodation has been developed. Options for the site will be considered once it’s been vacated which is expected to be by summer 2025.”

The demolition work at the former Red House Care Home will involve the removal of the existing building and a garage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council explained that the overall site forms part of a larger complex occupied by other buildings owned and currently used by the council.

It stressed that these buildings are used on a daily basis and are occupied by vulnerable children which has to be considered by the chosen contractor when demolition work begins.

According to the GOV.UK Contracts Finder website, contractors were given between July 20 and August 18 to submit a tender for the work which is scheduled to begin from October 9 with a completion date expected by November 30.

Derbyshire County Council has already approved £1,136,433 of funding to support ongoing plans to relocate, replace and improve Spire Lodge which is currently on Sheffield Road, in Chesterfield, and has been earmarked to move to an Ashbrook site next to Ashgate Croft School.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire County Council