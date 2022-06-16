The camping barn on the National Trust campsite at Upper Booth Farm, Edale, will partially become a visitor reception with ancillary food and drink sales to serve campers, after the decision by Peak District National Park Authority’s Planning Committee.

While not listed, the stone barn is considered to be a non-designated heritage site and is located within the Edale conservation area close to the Pennine Way.

Councillors backed plans for the barn

Councillor Andrew McCloy commented: “I take comfort from the fact that the shop is going to be restricted to campsite users and won’t become a destination shop, because I can understand that could cause a problem.”