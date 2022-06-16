The camping barn on the National Trust campsite at Upper Booth Farm, Edale, will partially become a visitor reception with ancillary food and drink sales to serve campers, after the decision by Peak District National Park Authority’s Planning Committee.
While not listed, the stone barn is considered to be a non-designated heritage site and is located within the Edale conservation area close to the Pennine Way.
Read More
Councillor Andrew McCloy commented: “I take comfort from the fact that the shop is going to be restricted to campsite users and won’t become a destination shop, because I can understand that could cause a problem.”
The application was granted on the condition that measures be made to protect bat and bird species and no new lighting be installed, to prevent intrusion on the park’s dark night skies.