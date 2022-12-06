Council approves £123k to adapt a Derbyshire house for resident with disabilities
Councillors have agreed to spend £123k adapting a house to make it suitable for a family with a disabled member.
On Monday, December 5 Bolsover District Council’s Executive agreed to award a contract for the sum to Ven Construction Ltd to carry out alterations to a property in Harlesthorpe Avenue, Clowne.
The authority made the decision to adapt the two bedroomed property after being unable to locate an appropriate house for the family, who are currently living in an unsuitable terraced property.
A report into the matter states: “The project includes for demolishing the garage site to the rear to incorporate this space into the boundary of the property.
“This will allow the two-bedroomed semi-detached bungalow with attached single skin offshoot to be converted into a three/four bedroomed bungalow with wet-room and family kitchen-diner area.”
In presenting the report, portfolio holder for housing Councillor Sandra Peake said progress on the project would be recorded by the council’s housing stock management group.