Council announces closure of Chesterfield town centre route this weekend
The borough council has confirmed that it will be closing a town centre route in Chesterfield this weekend.
Chesterfield Borough Council has announced that New Beetwell Street will be closed on Sunday, May 18 – between 8.00am and 6.00pm.
A council spokesperson said: “We’ll be surveying the pedestrian bridge and temporarily removing the borough crests.
“Due to damage to the brackets holding the crests, we need to remove them to carry out repairs.”