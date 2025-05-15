Council announces closure of Chesterfield town centre route this weekend

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 16:06 BST
The borough council has confirmed that it will be closing a town centre route in Chesterfield this weekend.

Chesterfield Borough Council has announced that New Beetwell Street will be closed on Sunday, May 18 – between 8.00am and 6.00pm.

A council spokesperson said: “We’ll be surveying the pedestrian bridge and temporarily removing the borough crests.

“Due to damage to the brackets holding the crests, we need to remove them to carry out repairs.”

