Council and Dragonfly announce partners for next phase of Shirebrook crematorium project

Bolsover District Council and Dragonfly Development Limited are delighted to announce the appointment of Benchmark Architects and Whiteley Eaves to continue the development of the Roseland Park and Crematorium project in Shirebrook.

Benchmark Architects are specialists in creating sensitive and reflective multi-faith spaces for remembrance and memorial, and have previously completed crematoria across the country – achieving recognition and commendation in a number of industry and design award categories.

Bolsover District Council have been working closely with principal contractor, Dragonfly Development Ltd, to secure the site and hand-pick a team of ambitious, dedicated and socially responsible partners to create a new state-of-the-art facility for the area. The site will include an innovative wake building, that ensures guests have a dedicated space for reflection and support, beautiful-landscaped gardens and convenient refreshments and floristry outlets.

Roseland Park and Crematorium is also aiming to achieve environmental excellence through its design, which ensures that the facility not only serves a need in the community but will operate in a way that supports a clean and green future.

Aerial image of Roseland Park and Crematorium

Mark Doohan, founder/Director of Benchmark Architects expressed his excitement about the ongoing project, saying: “We are delighted to have been invited to work with Dragonfly Management Ltd and Bolsover District Council on the delivery of the Roseland Park and Crematorium project and are keen to deliver the highest quality of building and experience for users.”

Work has been underway for a number of months to substantially complete the groundworks, including car parking, footpaths and underground infrastructure before the design teams return to site in the next week, following a period of review. Initial works were evaluated and it was decided that due to design issues some of the existing brickwork will need to be removed before progressing to the next stage of construction.

James, Design team, cost consultant from Whiteley Eaves (client project management and cost consultancy) said, “Whiteley Eaves Ltd are proud to be appointed to provide Employers Agent and Principal Designer services for Bolsover District Council on this exciting project providing new crematorium and park facilities for the local community”.

The facility will have a positive impact on the local area with the inclusion of eight new jobs to help with the maintenance and continued day-to-day operation of the site.