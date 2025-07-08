Consultation starts on Derbyshire Dales barbecue and campfire ban
The proposal, which would mark an extension to Derbyshire Dales District Council's Public Space Protection Orders beyond land it owns and manages, will be debated by the Council's Community & Environment Committee on 11 September.
In the meantime, anyone objecting to the proposal - including landowners - can have their say via email at [email protected] New proposed areas covered include restricted byways, cycle tracks, footpaths, bridleways and highway verges.
Landowners whose land is publicly accessible and would like it to be included in the proposals can request this via the webform at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/PSPOEOI
Public Protection Orders are aimed at ensuring public spaces can be enjoyed free from anti-social behaviour, providing councils - through the imposition of fines - with another instrument to help deal with persistent issues that threaten to damage their communities.
The consultation comes after barbecues and campfires were banned in part of the Peak District by High Peak Borough Council last month.
Councillor Peter O'Brien, ward member for the Peak District communities of Abney, Eyam, Grindleford, Hathersage and Stoney Middleton has campaigned for portable BBQs and camp fires to be banned on vulnerable moorlands. He said:
"This proposal marks another key step forward in the delivery of the Progressive Alliance’s priorities for the Derbyshire Dales.
"The long-term damage to the natural environment caused by wildfires cannot be underestimated, with barbecues often found to be the cause. I would urge everyone, including landowners and our farming communities, to support the proposal."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.