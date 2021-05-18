Concern over plans to remove mature trees at Chesterfield home

An application has been submitted to Chesterfield Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission for a 1.8-metre fence on three boundaries of West Garth, 27 Church Street North, Old Whittington, as well as the “removal of eight trees in the conservation area to the south-western boundary” to accommodate the fence around the home.

However, the Chesterfield and District Civic Society – which works to “secure the preservation, protection, development and improvement of features of historic or public interest in the area” – is objecting to the scheme.

Philip Riden, society chairman, said: “Having visited the site myself and after consulting one of our members who lives locally, I wish to state, on behalf of the society's committee, that we oppose this application on the ground it will cause unnecessary and wholly avoidable damage to a pleasant residential road in a conservation area in return for no gain to either the applicant, or the community as a whole.

“On the evidence of what can be seen from the public highway, there appear already to be perfectly adequate, well established boundaries between 27 Church Street North and the adjoining properties to the south and west, including mature shrubs and trees which enhance the gardens of the properties in question and the street picture as a whole.

“We, therefore, see no reason why the applicant should be allowed to cut down mature trees forming part of the extensive grounds of a prominent late 19th or early 20th Century house, standing as it does in a conservation area, nor to erect new fences.

Loss to appearance of conservation area

Mature trees surround the property on Church Street North, Old Whittington.

“We fail to see what benefit will accrue to the applicant, but we can see a definite loss to the appearance of the conservation area.

“Furthermore, if this application was granted, it might induce other residents of the conservation area to seek to do similar damage to trees and boundaries, which it would then be difficult resist. Worse still, it might encourage them to cut down trees without first obtaining planning permission.

“We hope, therefore, that the council will refuse to grant permission for this work.”

The applicant has been approached for comment.

A decision on the application is expected by mid-June.