Twenty-one community groups from across Bolsover district have benefitted from a partnership arrangement between Bolsover District Council and Efficiency East Midlands (EEM).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As a not-for-profit organisation, EEM chooses to distribute all operating surplus to its membership in the form of Community Donations and the Council distributed its share to local community and voluntary organisations as part of their Community Donation Scheme.

Twenty-one groups all received a share of the £4,200 (£200 each) pot of money which will help contribute to or pay for their activities, new equipment, transport or general running costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover District Council Chair, Councillor Tom Munro presented each of the organisations with their cheque and said, “Even though it’s not huge sums of money, grants such as these can often mean the difference between a club’s survival or it disbanding. We realise the importance these clubs play in our local communities and are pleased that we are able to help support them in this way.”

Twenty-one groups all received a share of the £4,200 (£200 each).

The following groups received a grant: Sing along with Ellie (Pinxton and South Normanton), Glapwell Colliery Cricket Club, Welcome Space (Glapwell), The Langwith Society, Helping Hands Club (Clowne), Shirebrook Miners Welfare, Barlborough School Trust, Blackwell Miners Welfare Football and Cricket Club, Whaley Thorns and Langwith Residents, Bolsover Camera Club, Palterton Residents Association, The Brook Community Church and Centre (Shirebrook), Empowering Young People, Louise Smalley Walk (Whitwell), Bolsover District First Responders, Crags Radio (Creswell), Clowne Local History Group, Thr1ve Social Prescribing, Bolsover Castle Bowling Club, Hillstown Bowls Club, Bolsover 50plus Social Hub.