Clowne groups benefit from councillor grants

The first to receive an award was Clowne Junior School who received £250 from Councillor David Bennett to help purchase wellies for the children so every pupil can experience the OPAL (open play and learning) facilities everyday whatever the weather. With some families unable to afford to replace wellies as children's feet grow so quickly, the money will ensure every child has access to a pair of wellies.

Next was Clowne Infant and Nursey School Parent Teacher Association who received £750 from Councillors David Bennett (£500) and Rob Hiney-Saunders (£250) to help refurbish the outdoor quad space that is unsafe to use but sits in the centre of the school. The project will see the space transformed into a muti-functional, year round, interactive, educational space for the full school to utilise.

And finally, the Helping Hands Club received £250 from Councillor David Bennett to help fund their ongoing costs, transport and activities. The club is a group of older people who meet once a week in Clowne Community Centre to socialise and avoid loneliness.

Pictured are the councillors with representatives from the Clowne Infant School and PTA

Councillor for Clowne East, David Bennett said, “We all know how hard it has been and continues to be for groups and organisations to raise valuable funds to keep their activities going. So, I was delighted to be able to help these three very worthwhile groups in my patch with this much-needed funding.

“All three organisations are an essential part of village life and provide something different for a range of ages but are all as equally important and I look forward to visiting them all again to see how the funding has made a difference.”

Every year, each of the 37 councillors on Bolsover District Council are allocated £1,000 to help and assist local groups in their ward.