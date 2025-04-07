Closure order given for ‘nightmare’ property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East Derbyshire District Council has successfully applied for a closure order for a house in Arkwright, following a catalogue of complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, Derby, granted the closure of 54 Hardwick Drive, Arkwright, at a hearing on Friday 4 April, following proceedings against tenant Zoey Aitken.

Under the terms of the orders tenants, along with anyone else, are banned from entering or residing there for the specified period.

Residents had complained about numerous incidents, including verbal abuse and intimidation, physical altercations and harassment, damage to property, suspected drug dealing, loud music, persistent dog barking and frequent police visits to the property.

Derbyshire Police in front of closure order on house.

In statements given to the court, residents said Hardwick Drive was now known locally as ‘Crack Corner’ or ‘Rehab Corner’, with some describing the situation as ‘a living hell’ and ‘total nightmare’.

North East Derbyshire District Council Leader, Cllr Nigel Barker said: “Residents should not have to put up with behaviour like this which severely impacts upon their ability to live their lives.

“We will not hesitate to take action when we are made aware of it and would encourage anyone in our district with concerns about anti-social behaviour to get in touch.”

The closure application was led by North East Derbyshire District Council Community Safety in collaboration with Derbyshire Police following an application for an ASB Case Review from a local resident.

The property is owned and managed by Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing.

Inspector Matt Brown of Derbyshire Police said: “This closure order follows multiple reports of anti-social behaviour and drug-related criminal activity. We will continue to work closely with our partners, such as NEDDC, to ensure that our communities are safe and that such behaviour is not tolerated.”

The property will remain closed for 3 months allowing the landlord to Serve a Notice of Intent to Seek Possession, and then Absolute Grounds for Possession.