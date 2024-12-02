Derbyshire Dales District Council has announced its bin collections schedule for the Christmas and New Year period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most significant change is for Dales’ residents who usually get waste and recycling collections on Wednesdays. As Christmas Day falls on a Wednesday this year, their Christmas collection is brought forward to Saturday December 21.

What would have been a New Year’s Day collection is a day later on Thursday January 2. Usual Monday and Tuesday collections will remain unchanged over the festive period. Thursday and Friday collections will be one day later than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means the District Council's waste and recycling contractor Serco will be working on Saturdays; 21 December, 28 December and 4 January. Dales’ residents are asked to note that no additional household waste will be collected.

Derbyshire Dales bin collection dates over Christmas have been announced

They are therefore advised to make sure all their household waste is contained in their grey bin with the lid shut, or, for homes on a sack collection, in four standard sized black sacks.

A District Council spokesperson said: “Collection crews will take excess recycling but residents should limit the amount of household waste they put out. Additional recycling material should be left at the side of recycling containers, making sure it is easily identifiable and suitably contained.

“We recommend using transparent containers, such as stacker boxes, rather than black bags, so we can easily identify the contents. We ask that any excess card, paper and magazines are separated from other excess recycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cardboard must be flattened and broken down into smaller pieces no wider than 0.5m to fit in the recycling compartment of our trucks.”

Food waste collections will continue to happen weekly and recycling collections fortnightly over the festive period.

The council says, to help prioritise household waste and recycling collections at this busy time of year, all garden waste collections are suspended from Monday December 30 to Friday January 10 inclusive.

However, Dales residents who subscribe to the District Council's garden waste scheme will be able to recycle their real Christmas tree by placing it at the edge of their property on their green/recycling day between January 13 and February 7. Trees need to be cut down to no longer than 5 feet, with all decorations and any pot removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every household in the district received a Christmas and New Year collections timetable in the Dales Matters Autumn 2024 resident publication. A collection calendar is also available to view online by clicking here.