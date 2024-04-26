Chesterfield’s Visitor Information Centre set to close its doors tomorrow as council looks to balance £4m shortfall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has confirmed that the Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square will close on Saturday, April 27.

A CBC spokesperson said: “In line with many councils locally and across the country, we are modernising the way we deliver visitor information services, moving to a more digitally-focused service which is in line with our long-term visitor economy strategy for the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our visitor information services, along with many of those used by Chesterfield residents, are currently delivered from the Visitor Information Centre in Rykneld Square.

The Visitor Information Centre will close tomorrow.

“Following Cabinet approval for the service transformation proposals – which took into account the views we received as part of the Budget Conversation and the petition process – the Visitor Information Centre will close on April 27.

“All the services which people can access from the centre will still be available, either from other council bases, through digital platforms or from our local partner agencies.”

CBC is reviewing its services and practices as the authority attempts to balance an estimated budget shortfall of £4m for the 2024/25 financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners had previously presented the council with a petition entitled ‘Support Keeping Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre Open’ – which had been signed by 4,248 people.