Chesterfield’s Market Hall set to reopen later today after closing due to electrical fault

The Market Hall in Chesterfield town centre will open its doors again today – after being hit by an electrical fault that forced the council to temporarily close the building.

Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has confirmed that the Market Hall is set to reopen today (Tuesday, April 15).

A CBC spokesperson said: “Power has now been restored to the building, and we expect that the Market Hall will be open to the public from around mid-day today – we will provide a further update.”

CBC announced on Sunday, April 13 that, due to an electrical fault, the Market Hall building would undergo a temporary closure.