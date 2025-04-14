Chesterfield’s Market Hall closed today as council works to tackle electrical fault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield’s Market Hall is closed to shoppers today as the council attempts to repair an electrical fault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Market Hall in Chesterfield town centre has been forced to close today (Monday, April 14) – with Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) confirming that they are attempting to repair the building’s electrical system.

A CBC spokesperson said: “There has been an issue with the electricity system which we are working to repair.

“Businesses on the outside of the building are unaffected by the issue. We will provide a further update as soon as possible.”