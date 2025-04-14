Chesterfield’s Market Hall closed today as council works to tackle electrical fault

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 09:38 BST
Chesterfield’s Market Hall is closed to shoppers today as the council attempts to repair an electrical fault.

The Market Hall in Chesterfield town centre has been forced to close today (Monday, April 14) – with Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) confirming that they are attempting to repair the building’s electrical system.

A CBC spokesperson said: “There has been an issue with the electricity system which we are working to repair.

“Businesses on the outside of the building are unaffected by the issue. We will provide a further update as soon as possible.”

