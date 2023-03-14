Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee approved the application for the use of the temporary structure at Dunston Hall, in Dunston Road, for a maximum period of three years while its Grade II listed barns are refurbished.

Owner Dunston Hall Leisure Limited was granted permission to use the 16th Century building for weddings in 2021 and last year plans to convert the historic barns into part of the venue were approved.

Speaking in a meeting on March 13, agent Katie Parsons commented: “My clients purchased Dunston Hall and garden centre in 2021, they had a vision to create a luxury wedding venue alongside a thriving garden centre.

“There has already been significant investment by them across the estate.

“This building requires time, passion and money to keep it well maintained, for this investment to continue it is vital that the business is profitable.”

She explained the business had received a lot of requests for larger wedding parties that couldn’t be accommodated in the hall itself, so a marquee had been set up outside.

Mrs Parsons added that it was hoped the barns would be completed later this year and the wedding parties could be moved into them.

Group leader in development management Paul Staniforth said 15 comments on the application had been made by members of the public, most of whom were concerned about increased noise.

One neighbour William Lander, commented: “Increased traffic and no signage mean that cars are attempting to turn into my driveway then reverse back onto Dunston Road, which is very dangerous, to find where to get onto the road leading round to Dunston Hall Farm and the marquee.”

Members questioned the highway safety implications of the application and Mrs Parsons said addressing that was likely to be the remit of the highways authority, but she was happy to liaise with them.

Likewise, she said a noise survey would be carried out at the site and mitigation measures taken to reduce excess noise, such as limiting the volume of music played in the marquee and potentially moving discos into the main hall.