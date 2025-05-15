Chesterfield resident jailed for persistent nuisance behaviour in town centre

A Chesterfield resident has been sentenced to 60 days in prison following persistent anti-social behaviour and breaches of a civil injunction order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dean Green, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at a court hearing on 6 May after breaching the conditions of his civil injunction 16 times in total – causing continued concern with incidents in the town centre.

The civil injunction which, was granted on 6 December 2024 prohibited Mr Green from:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entering the Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) area

Consuming alcohol or drugs within the exclusion zone

Using or threatening violence against any person

Engaging in activities causing or likely to cause nuisance, annoyance, or harassment to residents, visitors, or those conducting lawful activities in Chesterfield

Chesterfield resident jailed for persistent nuisance behaviour

Continued breaches of the injunction prompted further action from Chesterfield Borough Council and the Deputy District Judge at the County Court in Chesterfield deemed his behaviour serious enough for a custodial sentence to be served. Breaches included threatening behaviour, alarming members of the public and being abusive towards council staff.

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing said: “Chesterfield is a safe, secure and pleasant place to live and work, and we want to ensure that every resident and visitor to Chesterfield continues to be protected from crime, harassment, and disturbance.

“However, we know that a small minority of people cause problems for others in our community – including Chesterfield town centre – and we are using our powers to tackle this. Working together, our community safety team and the police are doing all they can to stop antisocial behaviour in our community and this sentencing demonstrates that action will be taken against those who continue to flout the law.

“We hope that Mr Green’s case sends out a positive message to the public that we will take action when necessary, but also acts as a warning to those already subject to civil injunctions that we will not hesitate to take further action if they breach their conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Josh Carter, who leads policing in Chesterfield, said: “During the past 12 months we have seen a significant reduction in anti-social behaviour within Chesterfield due to strong partnership working between the police and Chesterfield Borough Council’s Community Safety Partnership Team. This work has resulted in several civil injunctions and Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) being taken out against repeat offenders.

“Mr Green was given ample opportunity to remedy his behaviour, and it came to a point where an application to the court for a civil injunction had to be made to prevent members of the public being impacted by such anti-social behaviour.

“Mr Green failed to comply with the terms of this injunction, and I am glad to see that the courts have issued a prison sentence.

“I am aware that anti-social behaviour has a negative impact on the lives of those that live, work and visit Chesterfield and it remains a priority for the police to continue to tackle repeat offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to remaining visible in our communities and very much rely on the public reporting incidents and breaches of civil injunction and CBOs to us, so that we can act to ensure the most persistent offenders are dealt with.”

Anyone who needs to report anti-social behaviour can contact the council by emailing [email protected], calling 01246 345345 or by completing the online form.