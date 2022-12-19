Chesterfield pest control fees and littering fines to increase next year
Pest control fees and fines for littering and fly tipping are going up in April as Chesterfield Borough Council reviews its charges for environmental health services.
A number of increases to charges, including removal of rats, mice, cockroaches and wasps are going up from £55 to £60, and ants from £65 to £71.
The kennel fee for a stray dogs remains at £30 per day, while fixed penalty notices for littering will increase from £60 to £70, and fly tipping from £300 to £330.