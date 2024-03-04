Chesterfield Mayor and Mayoress at Aspire Health and Care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We were honoured to have the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield, Cllr Mick Brady and Cllr Suzie Perkins, in attendance at the event. Their presence added great significance to the occasion, and we were delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the positive impact Aspire Health and Care is making within the community.

During the open day, we had the chance to provide valuable insights into our mission and the ways in which we empower individuals to reclaim their lives, feel valuable, and actively contribute to their communities. We believe in creating a supportive environment that fosters personal growth and independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor and Mayoress were impressed with our facilities and the seamless integration of our homes on the same site. Enabling an easy "step up" or "step down" process for individuals based on their needs. Their positive feedback reaffirms our commitment to providing quality care and support to the community we serve.

The Mayor and Mayoress pictured with the staff and residents of Jubilee and Goldhill House.

It was a great day filled with insightful conversations and connections. We appreciate the ongoing support of the Mayor and Mayoress and their dedication to uplifting the community. We look forward to continuing our efforts to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.