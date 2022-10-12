Chesterfield Football Club gets permission for new sports bar

The club plans to build the premises, which will include staff facilities and unisex toilets, on the south west corner of The Technique Stadium, in Whittington Moor, close to the Sheffield Road entrance.

Addressing Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee, Group Leader in Development Management Paul Staniforth said: “The proposed building would be a supporters’ bar on match days, a sports bar on non match days and used as a classroom for the Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust on other days of the week – Monday to Friday.”

The contemporary space boasts feature glazing to the north west and south west elevations and will be built in the place of 30 car parking spaces, which will be moved to the coach parking area.

Councillor Ray Catt commented: “I can understand why they want to build this, because at the end of the day it is a community football club and of course they’re looking for another source of revenue.”