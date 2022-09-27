Chesterfield farm redevelopment starts again after years of inactivity

Chesterfield Borough Council granted permission for the project at Manor Syck Farm in 2012, which included the conversion of three barns and refurbishment of the existing farmhouse, as well as the erection of a new build detached farmhouse garage and additional detached property.

Following a period of inactivity construction has recommenced at the site, in Church Street North, Old Whittington, and applicant Marsh Green Construction Ltd applied to the council to amend the existing permission to allow alterations to parking, road width and garden size, as well as retention of access to agricultural land.

Speaking in a meeting of the planning committee on Monday, September 26, Group Leader in Development Management Paul Staniforth confirmed that the original planning permission was ‘extant’, meaning it was still active, because a substantial amount of work had been carried out at the site within an appropriate period of time.

Councillor Barry Bingham, who said he used to be friends with the family who lived on the site years ago, commented: “It’s nice to see that the buildings are being retained and also put into good use and renovated.”

Members voted unanimously in favour of the amendments.

