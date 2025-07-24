A 48-acre woodland used for community recreation and licenced fishing has been put up for sale by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Cobnar Wood, off the A61 in Sheepbridge, has been listed for sale by informal tender, with sealed bids in the region of £275,000 invited by the end of September via Bagshaws in Bakewell.

The listing describes it as: “A unique and exciting opportunity to purchase an attractive block of mature woodland, rich in biodiversity, together with two sizeable fishing ponds (subject to a licence), and a natural brook running through.

“Ideally positioned on the edge of Chesterfield with great access points both vehicular and pedestrian, the property offers excellent accessibility, perfect for those with rich environmental or lifestyle interests.”

Public footpaths run through the woodland and the council says rights of way would be protected in any sale. (Photo: Bagshaws)

The woodland is a rich mix of established tree species which form what is described as “a peaceful and picturesque setting ... offering a range of habitats for wildlife.”

A number of well-walked public footpaths cross the site, and towards the northern end the two ponds are home to a variety of species and currently let to private permit holders.

The listing adds: “Cobnar Wood will appeal to a wide range of buyers, including neighbouring landowners, investors seeking natural capital opportunities, and those seeking a lifestyle or sporting interest.”

Those neighbours include businesses on the Chesterfield Trading Estate, which may cause some concern that the land would be redeveloped for similar industrial or commercial use.

Cobnar Wood is currently owned by Chesterfield Borough Council but sits within the North East Derbyshire District greenbelt. (Photo: Bagshaws)

On the other side of the wood is farmland, the Riverside Valley Camping site and the Woodyard at Barlow timber supplier.

But the council insists the woodland is safe as it is, whoever might buy it in future.

According to the listing, owners of the wood are legally required to restock it with whip trees to replace previously felled timber, and the property would be subject to all rights of way, wayleaves and easements that may exist.

Those include the two public footpaths, the main track and car park off Carwood Road used by permitted anglers, and a secondary access point for off-road vehicles from Furnace Lane, Barlow.

The property includes two licenced fishing ponds fed by Barlow Brook.

Chesterfield deputy leader Amanda Serjeant, who is also cabinet member for finance and asset management, said: “Cobnar Wood is currently listed for sale by the council, but we can reassure local people that the woodland and existing public rights of way are protected from development.

“Although this site is owned by Chesterfield Borough Council, it actually sits within the boundaries of North East Derbyshire District Council and under its local plan, the land is within the greenbelt and is classified as a local wildlife site and any potential new owner must treat it as such.”

The council did not respond to questions from the Derbyshire Times about why it was pursuing a sale now, how much money it expected to save on managing the land, or what consultation had been carried out with the community.

North East Derbyshire District Council declined to comment on the sale, and councillors either side of the boundary, in the Dunston and Barlow and Holmesfield wards, did not respond to requests for comment.

The property includes an access road and car park for use by anglers. (Photo: Bagshaws)

But the sale has caused some alarm for residents.

Andrew Somerfield, who lives on Sheffield Road and works on the trading estate, walks in Cobnar Wood on his lunchbreaks and in the evenings with his dog.

He said: “It’s a tranquil wood and unlike others in the area that are privately owned you can walk where you like not just public footpaths. During the Covid lockdown I was walking there daily as were many other people.

“There are many loop walks away from the public footpath and I am worried that these will be closed if the wood is sold.”

He added: “I thought that the council had to ask residents before selling off parks and woods. Cobnar Wood is a well used place by walkers from Chesterfield and Barlow but the council don’t seem to have recognised this.

“The council should approach the Woodland Trust first to see if they could manage the wood or they should declare the land as access land before it is sold so people can still use the paths.

“I get that the council is short of cash but selling the only accessible bit of woodland in the area without seeking the views of the public seems wrong. What do we pay Council Tax for if the council is selling our recreation land?”

For full particulars of the sale, go to bagshaws.com/property/cobnar-wood-dunston-chesterfield.

