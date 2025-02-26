Chesterfield council plans to increase its share of council tax by 2.99per cent with a 2.7per cent rent increase

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet is proposing a 2.99per cent increase in the authority’s share of council tax bills with a rent increase of 2.7per cent for its tenants as part of plans to balance its budget in the 2025-26 financial year.

The Labour-controlled council’s Cabinet agreed to the proposed plans during a meeting on February 25 as part of its recommended Budget and Medium-Term Financial Plan (MTFP) and its Housing Revenue Account Budget for 2025-26 to 2029-30 be presented and decided upon at a Full Council meeting on February 26.

Following a tough 2024-25 financial year which saw the council introduce a number of controversial saving plans and changes with money also taken from the Budget Risk Reserve to balance a forecast £4m budget deficit, it has achieved its saving targets and hopes to deliver an underspend to support the 2025-26 budget despite inflationary costs.

Council Service Director for Finance Theresa Channell told the Cabinet meeting: “There have been a number of pressures that we are still working through in terms of inflationary costs particularly in relation to pay and in terms of contracts which affects our service delivery.

“Our clear strategy is to deliver a managed underspend to be able to support the 2025-26 budget process.”

Ms Channell added: “Some underspends have been driven by work we have done by driving down costs and reducing our income where possible.”

The council has stated that like all local authorities it continues to face significant financial challenges after a sustained period of austerity since 2010 with ongoing risks over future funding arrangements, the budgetary impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and a sustained period of exceptionally high inflation and increasing pay awards.

It claims these challenges have been made more difficult by a system of one-year Government funding settlements which make medium-term financial planning difficult but the current Labour Government is currently consulting on Local Government Funding Reforms which the council hopes may lead to multi-year financial settlements from 2026-27.

Chesterfield Town Hall

The 2024-25 revenue budget assumes the delivery of £3.079m of new savings, according to the council, that were approved as part of the budget setting process for that financial year.

Chesterfield Borough Councils says there are currently £2.538m of savings that have either been delivered or are on track to be delivered and there are £163,000 of savings that will potentially not be delivered in 2024-25 and these have been recognised as financial pressures.

It has also revealed the final Local Government Funding Settlement published in February confirmed Chesterfield’s Core Spending Power with an annual increase of 2.8per cent, however, the council says the increase for Chesterfield is mainly due to the inclusion of the contribution of £200,000 towards the cost of an increase in employers’ national insurance contributions.

The current MTFP was approved in February 2024 and showed a challenging outlook from 2025-26 onwards with gaps of £2.2m in 2025-26 rising to 4.2m by 2027-28.

Ms Channell said that despite a balanced budget plan for 2025-26 there are significant gaps for 2026-27 and 2027-28 but it is hoped that Government plans for multi-year settlements for councils will make it easier to produce a financial plan.

The council stressed that the impact of pay awards, increased employers’ National Insurance contributions, utility costs, inflation and interest rates will all have to be considered.

Budget assumptions have been reviewed and updated, according to the council, to take account of known changes, new and emerging service pressures and inflationary impacts.

The council’s report says it is considered that around £730,000 of the underspend in 2024-25 can be used as a one-off contribution towards the 2025-26 budget gap.

Other areas of underspending have been driven by better-than-expected outcomes from budget savings delivered in previous financial years which have led to sustained efficiencies, cost reductions and increased income projections, according to the council.

Ms Channell told the meeting these additional ongoing savings include increased income from charging for garden waste, the review of its leisure centre and cultural service operating models, its property vacancy rate savings, and a revised fees and charges policy.

The council will also receive funding from a number of specific grant areas that will be applied in 2025-26 to support services.

As part of the MTFP the council’s Cabinet is proposing a Council Tax increase of 2.99per cent in 2025-26, in line with a limit set by the Government, so a Band D Council Tax bill would increase by £5.70 from £190.81 to £196.51 in 2025-26.

This would mean for a Band A property – which includes more than half the properties in the borough – the increase would be equivalent to an extra £3.80 per year or 7p per week.

And for a Band D property, the increase would be equivalent to an extra £5.70 per year or 11p per week.

The council says a 2.99per cent increase together with the increase in tax base will contribute an additional £100,000 per year over and above that which had been assumed in the council’s original MTFP which it aims to invest in its service provision.

Chesterfield Borough Council claims it has followed well-established and robust processes when compiling the 2025-26 budget and medium-term projections to deliver a balanced 2025-26 budget in line with legal requirements rather than delivering a balanced MTFP in the face of so much uncertainty.

The council acknowledged that while the use of reserves has so far been deemed affordable and that they are adequate up to March 2026, they are now at a level whereby any significant further use would leave the council exposed to risk and unable to manage potential risks.

However, the council’s report noted the position in future financial years will depend on the council’s success in delivering planned budget savings and controlling costs, and its ability to apply surpluses to maintain and bolster the levels of both earmarked and unearmarked reserves.

The Housing Revenue Account Budget report for 2025-26 to 2029-30 stated that the maximum rent increase for 2025-26 is 2.7per cent and that any reduction in this percentage uplift would have a negative impact on the 2025-26 budget and MTFP which could lead to a reduction in the available resources to invest in tenants’ homes.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet noted the forecast outturn for 2024-25, approved the overall revenue budget for 2025-26, the use of £1m from the Business Rates Risk Reserve, the creation of a Service Efficiency and Improvement Reserve, the proposed increases in the council’s share of council tax with an unchanged Local Council Tax Support Scheme while noting the financial projections in the MTFP for 2026-27 to 2027-28.

It also noted the forecast outturn for the Housing Revenue Account for the current 2024-25 financial year and approved draft estimates for the Housing Revenue Account for 2025-26 and future financial years.

As part of the council’s 2024-25 budget it introduced a number of changes including: Fee increases at its town centre car parks; New road-side garden waste collection charges; Increased fees and charges across some public services; The closure of its Visitor Information Centre with plans for a new digitised system; The closure of heritage site Revolution House; And the relocation of its customer services centre to the Town Hall.

Other plans included the introduction of new and increased fees and charges at some of its community venues and sports and leisure centres as well as withdrawing funding for four public advice support agencies.

It has also addressed a number of other areas including its tourist information services, how some council community buildings are used, funding levels for external organisations and subsidies for outdoor sports and leisure activities, how it manages council venues, the use of digital technology, its events programme, and the management and maintenance of parks and open spaces.

The council has also been able to reduce its workforce costs with some full-time employees agreeing to voluntary redundancy or voluntary retirement to help avoid compulsory redundancies.