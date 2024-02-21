Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour-led borough council has produced a budget plan outlining far-reaching cost-saving proposals to address its estimated £4m budget shortfall for the 2024-25 financial year which will go before the Cabinet on February 27 before going to a Full Council meeting on February 28 with both Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors.

Deputy Leader Amanda Serjeant, who is also the Cabinet Member for Finance and Asset Management, said: “We are now in a position where we will be setting a balanced budget. I am fully confident we have done enough work with the communities that people understand the reasons for this.”

The council has explained it has been battling rising costs and demands on services due to the cost-of-living crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, exceptionally high inflation rates, pay awards, and uncertainty over Government funding as it struggles to address an estimated budget deficit.

Chesterfield Borough Council Deputy Leader Amanda Serjeant

Following the introduction of a Budget Implementation Plan in response to economic pressures and its multi-million budget shortfall forecast, many saving proposals were compiled to protect services and to balance the budget for the 2024-25 financial year which starts on April 1.

The council has already agreed: Parking fee increases at its town centre car parks; New road-side garden waste collection charges; Increased fees and charges across some public services; The closure of its Visitor Information Centre with plans for a new digitised system; The closure of heritage site Revolution House; And the relocation of its customer services centre to the Town Hall.

Other plans which are currently under consideration include introducing new and increased fees and charges at some of its community venues and sports and leisure centres as well as withdrawing funding for four public advice support agencies.

Cllr Serjeant stressed important input in Chestrefield Borough Council’s on-going decision-making process has come from the results of its Budget Conversation survey, consultations and the continued dialogue with residents.

Chesterfield town hall

She added: “I was really impressed about how measured people were and they supported the themes we were looking at. They wanted us to rationalise assets rather than stop services.

“They understood the need to locate into the Town Hall and that was a way of being more efficient which is something the public wanted to see and they wanted us to reduce costs where we could.”

The council is also proposing its share of the council tax rate be increased by 2.99per cent and it has been agreed that council housing rent should be increased by 7.7per cent all in line with Government expectations and similar rates set by councils across the country.

Chesterfield Borough Council has also been able to reduce its workforce costs with 30 full-time employees agreeing to voluntary redundancy or voluntary retirement which will help efforts to avoid compulsory redundancies.

The council stated it is constantly working to rationalise assets, adopt commercial principles, review services, transform how it delivers services, make more efficiency savings and increase its income with the savings proposals not only for 2024-25 but also up to 2027-28 as part of its Medium Term Financial Plan.

Cllr Serjeant said: “From the moment the Full Council (meeting) finishes we are asking our staff to start again. The uncertainty about Government finance is not going away. The current Government has given no time-scale for funding and none of us know what the future is going to bring because of the severe pressures of inflation and energy costs, particularly after Covid, and that is why our services are still under demand.”

Saving proposals under consideration include the future of the council’s tourist information services; How some council community buildings will be used; The level of funding for external organisations and subsidies for outdoor sports and leisure activities; How council venues are managed; The use of digital technology; The council’s events programme; And the management and maintenance of parks and open spaces.

Cllr Serjeant said: “The evidence is there that we can show we have taken a prudent approach to council finance and we can put the council on a long-term financial footing but we have to start the work immediately again.

“I feel when we put the evidence to cabinet and Full Council the majority of members will agree this is the right plan to follow given the pressures we face to protect services.”

She added that many difficult decisions have not been easily made but making Chesterfield stable for the people of the borough is a number one priority at all times.

Cllr Serjeant said: “With an absolute heavy heart, I am confident that the work has gone in and that this is the right approach for financial stability and as elected councillors we have a duty to make really difficult decisions based on expert evidence but to do the best and put our communities first where we can.

“In these terms, I am confident the plan is the right plan for Chesterfield and the right plan for the people of Chesterfield.”

Despite the financial pressures, the council has also stated it is continuing with its Growth Strategy with the Waterside Development, its Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project, the renovation of the Stephenson Memorial Hall and the Staveley Town Deal regeneration plan.